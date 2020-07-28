Maoists kill CAF constable in Chhattisgarh

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) deployed for security at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district was killed in targeted firing by Maoists on Monday, police said. (Representational Image) A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) deployed for security at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district was killed in targeted firing by Maoists on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) deployed for security at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district was killed in targeted firing by Maoists on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as constable Jitendra Bagde of the CAF’s 22nd batallion. He was a resident of Bijapur district.

The killing comes a day ahead of ‘Shaheedi’ week — organised by Maoists as a mourning for cadres who have been killed. According to the police, Monday’s attack took place at the Kademeta camp in Narayanpur. “Two rounds of an SLR (rifle) were fired, targeting Bagde, killing him immediately. The troops from the camp went on a search operation in nearby areas, but didn’t find anyone,” Bastar IG, P Sundarraj, said, adding, “Prima facie, it appears a small action team were involved…”

Ahead of ‘Shaheedi’ week, maoist cadres have been throwing posters and stringing up banners in other LWE-affected districts of the Bastar region, according to the police. On Sunday, IG Sundarraj visited several villages with district officials to speak to local residents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd