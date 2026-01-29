Two Maoists killed in encounter, command switch IEDs defused as anti-insurgency operations intensify in Chhattisgarh

The detection comes days after 11 jawans were injured in six IED blasts on the eve of Republic Day in the same district. The spot lies on the same axis of the Karegutta hills where the earlier blasts took place. (File image)

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday morning, taking the number of Maoists gunned down this year to 22. This comes as security operations intensify ahead of the central government’s March deadline to end the insurgency.

The operation was undertaken by Bijapur’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) following intelligence inputs about the presence of a small group of armed Maoists. The encounter took place at an undisclosed location in the southern part of Bijapur. Firing broke out around 7 am and continued intermittently for over an hour.

“We found the bodies of two Maoists during a search operation. One AK47 rifle and a 09 mm pistol have been recovered among other weapons and explosives,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Governa.