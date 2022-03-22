Maoists attack CRPF camp in Sukma, 3 injured

Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries as Maoists opened fire at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Elmagunda area in Sukma district, the Inspector General of Police at Bastar said.

The Maoists used country-made weapons to attack the security camp. According to the police, the firing started on Monday morning, which was immediately retaliated by the 2nd battalion of CRPF.

“In the firing, head constable Hemant Chaudhary and constables Basappa and Lalit Bagh have sustained injuries. They are stable and have been airlifted to Raipur for better treatment,” Bastar IG P Sundarraj said.

The Maoists, besides firing, also hurled locally made grenades, the officers present there said. “We are searching the entire area around the camp and the forest. FIRs have been registered and a thorough investigation will be carried out,” Sundarraj added.