Soldier killed, brother says govt has to be more alert

Two days after an Army jawan was killed by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, an angry and despondent brother, Birajhu Achala, on Monday called it an act of “terrorism” and asked why annual fairs, like the one where his younger brother was targeted, are still held if the government cannot provide security to the people.

Birajhu said his brother, Motiram Achala, 29, who was home on leave to meet his pregnant wife, was a man respected by all villagers, who looked to him for advice.

Achala, posted as Havaldar in Indian Army in 2013-14 — he was the first person from the village to join the Army — was shot twice in the head from a country weapon while visiting an annual fair with family and friends in Useli, around 15-20 km from his village, Bade Tevda.

The family is from the Gond tribal community, and Achala was posted in Assam, having earlier had stints in Jammu & Kashmir among other parts of India.

“This is an act of terrorism. My brother was guarding our country… our lives are so ordinary,” Birajhu, 33, said when The Indian Express met him in the village on Monday. “They (Maoists) did not warn us, or alert us that they had some problem with my brother. They could have spoken with the sarpanch or told us…. I have no idea why they targeted Motiram. They left no pamphlet or letter, which they usually do.”

He said, “The government needs to be more cautious. If they cannot provide security to the people then why are these annual fairs still held?”

Birajhu said this was Achala’s first visit since Diwali — he had got married in April and had come home a fortnight ago to see his wife, who is four months pregnant. He was scheduled to return to his post on March 4.

They had left home for the fair around 3 pm and around 5.30 pm, when they were “walking separately”, Birajhu heard three gunshots. “My brother had fallen on the ground — he was hit in the eye,” Birajhu said. In the melee, “I saw two men, including one carrying a long gun, shouting ‘Lal Salaam (Red Salute)’ and ‘Maowaad Zindabad (Long Live Maoism)’.”

He said the family suspects Maoists were tipped off about his brother’s presence and asked, “But why now? Everyone knew he was in the Army for 10 years. If they wanted to, they could have kidnapped him from our house, which is located in a remote area.”

Sources in local police also said the motive is not clear. An officer said, “We believe Maoists were tipped off that Motiram was a security personnel and had no idea he was from the Army. They did not verify whether he was not posted here.”

In Bade Tevda, residents were angry and frustrated. One villager said, “What happened was wrong…. Motiram was a good human being; he encouraged children to study. He was the first soldier in our village and a few others from nearby villages took his guidance to join the Army.”