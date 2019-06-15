Maoists ambush, gun down five policemen in Jharkhand

In an ambush Friday, five policemen were shot dead by 15 bike-borne Maoists in the Kurku market area in Saraikela district of Jharkhand. The policemen were attacked around 6.30 pm when they were patrolling the area, said ADG (Operations) M L Meena.

According to police, after gunning them down, Maoists snatched the guns of the two Assistant sub-inspectors, Goverdhan Paswan and Manodhan Hansda and three constables, Dhaneshwar Mahto, Yudhisthir and Dibru Purty, before crossing the state border into West Bengal.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and said that the sacrifice of the policemen won’t go in vain, adding that in this moment of grief, the government and the people of Jharkhand stand with the families of those killed.

Das said that the Naxals, who are counting their last days in the state, carried out the attack in anger. The government will take strong and appropriate action in the case, he said.

The Maoist ambush in Saraikela, near Jamshedpur, is the third in the region since the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. On May 28, 26 CRPF and Jharkhand Police personnel were injured in a series of IED blasts triggered by Maoists in the same area.

The blasts took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF’s special jungle warfare unit, and the police carried out searches.

A day after the polling in Jharkhand on May 20, Maoists triggered blasts that injured three personnel. Following the attacks, a series of alerts on more attacks were issued to all SPs.