Maoists abduct 2 men from building site in Chhattisgarh: Police

A sub-engineer and a head mason, involved in bridge construction work in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, were abducted by armed Maoists on Friday, officials said. They were also threatened by the Maoists to stop work at the site, they said.

The incident occurred under the Bedre police station, 60 km from the district headquarters in Bijapur.

“A bridge is being constructed over the Indravati river to connect Bijapur and Narayanpur districts. It will connect Bedre to Abujhamad, which is a threat to Maoists. Since it is a sensitive bridge, security has been provided to the construction workers,” said a senior police official from Bastar. “The sub-engineer and the head mason were both asked to go with the Maoists. They (the Maoists) also took some masons but later, released them midway,” an official privy to the case said.

The sub-engineer has been identified as Ashok Pawar, and head mason is yet to identified. Police have intensified search for both the men, officials said. The abducted people are privately employed by a Korba-based company that is building the bridge, police said.

The bridge measuring 700m is one of the expansive bridges being built on the Indravati river in Bastar division. Work on the bridge started 5 months ago and is still on the initial stages. “Soil testing and approximation work is going on. There is Nugur camp on the southern edge of the bridge, whereas the abduction happened,” a police official said.