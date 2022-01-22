Maoist zonal commander surrenders before Jharkhand Police

The Jharkhand Police on Friday announced that CPI(Maoist) zonal commander Maharaj Pramanik, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, has surrendered before it. Police said that this surrender is part of an ‘ongoing effort’ to mainstream the Maoists based on the state’s surrender policy.

IG(Operation) Amol Homkar maintained that members of CPI (Maoists) along with other splinter groups are surrendering in view of the rising fear and internal exploitation as well as the continuous raids conducted by the police.

“Maharaj Pramanik, a very important team member of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member (CCM) Ramesh da and zonal commander of Chandil, Mundu area — very strategic and important point for the Maoists — surrendered before the police Friday. He has over 119 cases registered against him, that range from murder, extortion, arms act, abduction among others. Pramanik told us that he wanted to lead a normal life with his family and hence had surrendered along with one AK-47 rifle, two wireless sets and ammunition,” Homkar added.

Homkar said that other members of CCM Ramesh Da’s team had also surrendered on November 8 and December 24 last year.

Police said that Pramanik hails from Ichagarh in Seraikela-Kharsawan district and had joined the outfit in 2008-09. He is involved in several incidents, including the killing of a policeman in Khunti and the murder of two security personnel during an encounter in 2018.

Police said that he first came in contact with CPI (Maoist) group in 2008 in a desperate bid to save his mother, who used to be an Anganwadi Sevika, due to some dispute in his village.

“Since then, he has been part of the group. Initially he brought several villagers into the party fold and later met another dreaded member Kundan Pahan (now surrendered). He was later made the area commander of Chandil area… in 2011 he helped Kishan Ji cross from Jharkhand to Bengal and seeing his efficiency, Ramesh Da kept him in his team…He also met Veteran Maoist CCM Prashant Bose, who was arrested in November last year by the Jharkhand Police,” a police officer said.

Pramanik said, “I had joined the party (CPI-Maoist) due to problems at my house and also for its principle. Off late the party has lost its direction and it has become a centre for exploitation and extortion.”

“I appeal to all young people who are with such groups to return back to society,” he added.