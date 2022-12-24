Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases

While incidents of violence from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country have dropped by 77 per cent between 2009 and 2021, state-wise data showed an increase in such incidents in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana this year in comparison to the previous year, and a decrease in incidents in Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar among others, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha. The data also showed a decline in the number of deaths from LWE violence in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as well as other states.

Data of LWE violence in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala showed that 670 incidents took place in 2019, 665 in 2020, 509 in 2021 and 483 this year (until November 30).

“State-wise breakup of four-year data shows that in Chhattisgarh, 279 incidents occurred in 2022, 255 in 2021, 315 in 2020 and 263 in 2019. Data of deaths of security force personnel and civilians due to Maoist violence shows that 56 were reported this year, 101 in 2021, 111 in 2020 and 77 in 2019,” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply on Wednesday.

He said deaths of civilians and security forces have reduced by 85 per cent from a high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021. While Jharkhand saw 118 incidents and 12 deaths this year, there were 130 incidents and 26 deaths in 2021, 199 incidents and 39 deaths in 2020, and 200 incidents and 54 deaths in 2019.

Rai informed Rajya Sabha that to address LWE holistically, the central government approved a national policy and action plan in 2015.

“This policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. Steadfast implementation of this policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence in LWE affected areas. Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 per cent from a high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021,” he said.

Last Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said at the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata that LWE has almost been eliminated from the country’s eastern region. “Efforts should be sustained as extremism should not re-emerge in LWE-free states, and these states should develop at par with other parts of the country,” he had added.