From Maoist stronghold to tap water: Remote Abujhmad village gets first home supply

Last April, security forces set up a police camp, clearing the security vacuum and easing Naxal influence in the area. It was only last year that Abujhmad, long seen as a Maoist stronghold since the 1980s, was largely freed of such influence.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 05:03 PM IST
tap waterAt present, the village has no electricity line or mobile network, though efforts are underway to provide power soon. (Representational image/File)
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Until a few days ago, over 100 residents of Nelangur, a hilly village deep inside the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad, depended entirely on water streams and faced acute shortages, especially in summer. That changed last week when the government, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, provided tap water connections to homes.

Nelangur is among the remotest villages, located on hilly terrain about 52 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters and nearly 8 km from Kuwakodi village in Maharashtra’s Bhamragad taluka.

Last April, security forces set up a police camp, clearing the security vacuum and easing Naxal influence in the area. It was only last year that Abujhmad, long seen as a Maoist stronghold since the 1980s, was largely freed of such influence.

The village has a population of 115 people from 35 families. While nearby villages still depend on streams, these families now have reason to smile, no longer needing to travel long distances for water.

Confirming the development, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said: “A water supply system has been set up in the village under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water is being lifted from the source using a solar pump and supplied directly to homes through pipelines. All families are covered. This has reduced dependence on electricity and ensured steady supply. Women no longer need to travel long distances to fetch water. The availability of water at home has eased daily routines and led to better awareness of hygiene”.

At present, the village has no electricity line or mobile network, though efforts are underway to provide power soon. “Construction of National Highway 130D began last year and is underway. Once completed, it will boost economic activity in the village,” an official said.

For healthcare, villagers travel to a centre 3 km away in Padamkot. An anganwadi has been made functional, and a concrete school building is under construction.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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