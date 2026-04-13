From Maoist stronghold to tap water: Remote Abujhmad village gets first home supply

At present, the village has no electricity line or mobile network, though efforts are underway to provide power soon. (Representational image/File)

Until a few days ago, over 100 residents of Nelangur, a hilly village deep inside the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad, depended entirely on water streams and faced acute shortages, especially in summer. That changed last week when the government, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, provided tap water connections to homes.

Nelangur is among the remotest villages, located on hilly terrain about 52 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters and nearly 8 km from Kuwakodi village in Maharashtra’s Bhamragad taluka.

Last April, security forces set up a police camp, clearing the security vacuum and easing Naxal influence in the area. It was only last year that Abujhmad, long seen as a Maoist stronghold since the 1980s, was largely freed of such influence.