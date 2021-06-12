Maoist pamphlet exhorts Marathas to brace revolution for justice

Marathas have been agitating over their demand for quota in jobs and education, and it is these protests that the Maoists seem to have turned their attention to now. (File photo)

Maoists seem to have now turned their attention to the unrest among Marathas over their demand for quota in jobs and education. A pamphlet issued recently by the Maharashtra State Committee of CPI(Maoist) secretary Sahyadri has invited the community to join the Maoist armed struggle and take to the path of revolution to achieve their goal.

Sahyadri, believed by senior police officials to be an alias for underground senior Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, however, has stated that reservation hasn’t brought equality and justice to the socially backward communities for whom it was originally designed and hence may not benefit even the Marathas.

“The Marathas mostly comprise poor peasants. After Independence, socially backward communities were given reservation to bring them at par with others. It, however, couldn’t get them social equality and justice. So, it must be understood that reservation cannot be a tool for removing backwardness and bestowing equality,” Sahyadri said in the pamphlet.

Reservation, he added, could work only for a short time to bring forward those who have been left behind. “To that extent, we support reservation but this success also depends on the intentions of the ruling classes and implementing authorities. The intention of all political parties is wrong. They are all agents of imperialists and capitalists who would never try to work for your interest,” he stated.

Sahyadri also pointed out that the community was still lagging behind when Maharashtra has been ruled mostly by leaders of the Maratha community. “This is because they have also served the interest of imperialists and capitalists. These Maratha leaders are only responsible for the current deprivation of the community,” Sahyadri said. He also pointed out that the Supreme Court had declined to allow Maratha reservation.

Sahyadri, however, added that it was the Marathas who had taken a lead in Shivaji’s fight for swaraj (self-rule). “(So) time has come for the community to become Maavlaas (Shivaji’s foot soldiers) and adopt guerilla warfare tactics… The Maoists are fighting people’s battle by taking up arms. We appeal the real followers of Shivaji Maharaj to join the Maoist ranks and take the path of revolution…,” he said.