scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Most read

Maoist pamphlet exhorts Marathas to brace revolution for justice

Maharashtra State Committee of CPI(Maoist) secretary Sahyadri has stated that reservation hasn’t brought equality and justice to the socially backward communities for whom it was originally designed and hence may not benefit even the Marathas.

Written by Vivek Deshpande | Nagpur |
Updated: June 12, 2021 6:31:02 pm
Maratha unrest Marathas have been agitating over their demand for quota in jobs and education, and it is these protests that the Maoists seem to have turned their attention to now. (File photo)

Maoists seem to have now turned their attention to the unrest among Marathas over their demand for quota in jobs and education. A pamphlet issued recently by the Maharashtra State Committee of CPI(Maoist) secretary Sahyadri has invited the community to join the Maoist armed struggle and take to the path of revolution to achieve their goal.

Sahyadri, believed by senior police officials to be an alias for underground senior Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, however, has stated that reservation hasn’t brought equality and justice to the socially backward communities for whom it was originally designed and hence may not benefit even the Marathas.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The Marathas mostly comprise poor peasants. After Independence, socially backward communities were given reservation to bring them at par with others. It, however, couldn’t get them social equality and justice. So, it must be understood that reservation cannot be a tool for removing backwardness and bestowing equality,” Sahyadri said in the pamphlet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Explained: How Marathas got reservation, and what happens now

Reservation, he added, could work only for a short time to bring forward those who have been left behind. “To that extent, we support reservation but this success also depends on the intentions of the ruling classes and implementing authorities. The intention of all political parties is wrong. They are all agents of imperialists and capitalists who would never try to work for your interest,” he stated.

Sahyadri also pointed out that the community was still lagging behind when Maharashtra has been ruled mostly by leaders of the Maratha community. “This is because they have also served the interest of imperialists and capitalists. These Maratha leaders are only responsible for the current deprivation of the community,” Sahyadri said. He also pointed out that the Supreme Court had declined to allow Maratha reservation.

Sahyadri, however, added that it was the Marathas who had taken a lead in Shivaji’s fight for swaraj (self-rule). “(So) time has come for the community to become Maavlaas (Shivaji’s foot soldiers) and adopt guerilla warfare tactics… The Maoists are fighting people’s battle by taking up arms. We appeal the real followers of Shivaji Maharaj to join the Maoist ranks and take the path of revolution…,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 12: Latest News

Advertisement