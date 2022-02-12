scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

By: PTI | Raipur |
February 12, 2022 11:41:49 am
The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 kms from state capital Raipur.

