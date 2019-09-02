Maoist movement sliding for past eight years: Ganapathi

Ganapathi alias Muppala Lakshmana Rao, who left the banned CPI(Maoist) as general secretary earlier this year, feels the “revolutionary movement” has been sliding for the past eight years. In an interview to the party’s banned mouthpiece People’s March, Ganapathi says, “…counter-revolutionary offensives and our subjective mistakes and weaknesses are the main reasons for the weakening of the revolutionary movement for the past eight years.”

Ganapathi, in his seventies now, quit the outfit citing “ill-health and age”, paving the way for Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavraj as the new chief.

According to him, the offensive by central and state governments in the form of Operation Green Hunt and SAMADHAN saw deployment of 5.5 lakh police and paramilitary forces in areas where the movement was active. “As a result, the mass base became weak and the area of the movement shrank. We couldn’t extend the class struggle to the vast plains, rural and urban areas,” he says.

“Coming to our subjective mistakes and weaknesses, we considerably lost leadership cadres and subjective forces. The party couldn’t formulate new programmes and tactics. There were shortcomings in the campaign to rectify non-proletarian tendencies in the party and so couldn’t achieve expected results,” he adds.

Observing that “the Modi clique” is “unleashing an Emergency-like situation”, Ganapathi says, “Our utmost political task is to target this politics, mobilise oppressed people, take up constant agitation and propaganda programmes against Brahminic Hindu fascism through our class organisation and other organisations and to develop a militant movement through building a broad United Front to defeat those politics.”