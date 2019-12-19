Maoist leader Ramanna’s death ‘threat and opportunity’, say police

Last week, Maoist spokesperson Vikalp confirmed that Ramanna, CPI (Maoist)’s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee secretary and Central Committee member had died in the forests of Chhattisgarh of an illness. Last week, Maoist spokesperson Vikalp confirmed that Ramanna, CPI (Maoist)’s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee secretary and Central Committee member had died in the forests of Chhattisgarh of an illness.

Days after Maoists confirmed the death of their senior leader Ravalu Srinivas, commonly known as Ramanna, Chhattisgarh Police have said they were looking at his death as both a “threat” and an “opportunity”.

Ramanna joined the Maoists in 1982 and arrived in Bastar in 1988. He is seen by many as the man who built the Maoist organisation in Bastar — the most left wing extremism-hit area in the country.

Multiple officials The Indian Express spoke to said Ramanna’s death was a significant blow to the Maoists’s morale and, therefore, there might be an attack to symbolise that Maoists are still up and running. They also said Ramanna’s death leaves a hole in the Maoist organisation, presenting a chance for security forces to make inroads.

Chhattisgarh DGP D M Awasthi said, “Ramanna is a cult figure in Chhattisgarh as far as Naxalism is concerned… He devoted his entire strength and energy to Chhattisgarh and whatever Naxalism we see today, he was the main architect of that… His natural death in the jungles causes a lot of concern to the Maoists.”

Senior police officers said security agencies are on high alert given the possibility of a Maoist attack to counteract the loss of morale. “There is a chance that to boost (the morale of) their cadre, they could opt for some offensive tactics. But over the past four years, there have been massive operations and we have been able to neutralise big leaders. I think security forces should carefully continue with their operational strategy. We should use opportunity to bring people into our fold,” Awasthi told The Indian Express.

Explained Who will replace Ramanna? Security agencies are monitoring chatter to see who will replace Ramanna, anticipating a struggle within the Maoist organisation. While the next big figure among Maoists in south Bastar is clearly Hidma, who has cultivated a persona much like Ramanna did in his early days, security agencies feel his identity as a tribal may be a drawback. “So far, all the Central Committee members have largely been from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and barely anyone is a local. It is difficult for them to accept someone from Chhattisgarh. As far as the local cadres are concerned, we have been able to know that there is discontent among them,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officers said Ramanna’s death will create a vacuum in the Maoist leadership in Bastar. “This is an opportunity because Ramanna has created local leaders… They were all loyal to him… Whoever they appoint in his stead will have to go through a long process. But natural leadership is gone. He used to go to villages. But now if our security forces can reach villages and convince people to leave the Naxal ideology and come to the mainstream, it is possible,” Awasthi said.

When the Maoist spokesperson informed reporters about Ramanna’s death over the phone, he was asked if the Maoist leader was taken to hospital for treatment. He replied that Ramanna was treated in the jungle.

This, police believe, will also be a blow to Maoists’ morale.

“They could not take him out for a proper check-up. Over the last few years, coordination between the (governments of) states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and others is much better. Maoist leaders operate between states. If you have a health problem, you go to a hospital, with improved intelligence, it is a calculated risk. Police could come so they didn’t take that risk. They treated him in the forests and that will affect morale,” Awasthi said.

