Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter: Maharashtra Police

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, was among the 26 Naxals killed in a fierce encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Saturday. Teltumbde was the head of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan Jaiman, who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was also killed in the gun battle, according to ANI. On Saturday, the encounter took place at Korchi in the dense Mardintola forest area, located over 900 km from Mumbai, when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation.

Security forces have been trying to track Milind Teltumbde, the brother of activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde, due to his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state. Anand Teltumbde had been arrested earlier in the Elgar Parishad case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

According to a police officer, 29 weapons had been recovered so far from the encounter site. Four policemen were also injured in the encounter and were taken to a Nagpur hospital.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal told The Sunday Express: “We have recovered 26 bodies so far. The deceased Maoists will be identified by Sunday morning.” The dead rebels included 20 males and six females, PTI reported. A male and a female bodyguard of Teltumbde were also among those killed in the encounter, police said.

With 26 Maoist casualties, Saturday’s encounter was the second biggest in Gadchiroli. On April 23, 2018, Gadchiroli police gunned down 40 Maoists in two different encounters. While 34 were killed in the Boria-Kasnasur area of Etapalli tehsil, six from the same group were gunned down while on the run in Aheri tehsil.

With PTI inputs