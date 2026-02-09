‘Maoist issue not linked to development’: In Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah reiterates March deadline to uproot Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country needs to get rid of the “destructive” Communist ideology at the earliest and appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms.

In his speech at an event held by the Organiser, titled ‘Chhattisgarh@25: Shifting The Lens’, Shah said the Maoist problem should not be linked to either lack of development or a poor law and order situation.

Shah said, “Some thinkers spread the misconception that the Maoist issue is linked to development and that it is an issue of law and order. But it’s not the case.”

Shah said the failure to correctly assess the Maoist problem would amount to injustice to future generations. He mentioned that in the 1980s, the Maoist problem had spread to the bordering districts of what is now Telangana, as well as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. He said, “At that time, there were more than 100 districts which were (more) backward than Bastar. If the root cause of the problem is development, then when the problem grew, why did it not grow in those 100 districts that were more underdeveloped than Bastar? Some people call it a law-and-order issue. I do not agree with this either. Before the emergence of the Maoist problem, Bastar’s law and order statistics were much better than those of many districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”