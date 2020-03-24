Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh: Paying tribute, Bhupesh Baghel vows to root out rebels

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the wreath-laying ceremony at Sukma police lines on Monday. (PTI) Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the wreath-laying ceremony at Sukma police lines on Monday. (PTI)

“My brother was the youngest in the family. He was studying, but he joined the force midway, just two years ago. The cowards killed him. How long will this go on?”

This was asked by the brother of one of the 17 security personnel killed on Saturday in a Maoist ambush at Minpa forests in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The security personnel were given a farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday morning that was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and senior officers from state police and CRPF.

The bodies of the 17 security personnel, including 5 from Special Task Force (STF) and 12 from District Reserve Group (DRG), were recovered by a back-up force sent on Sunday. A Platoon commander and an assistant platoon commander of the STF were also among the dead.

“Our men fought valliantly and we are all proud of them. We value their sacrifice and we won’t let it go in vain. The fight with Naxals is ongoing and we will root them out,” the Chief Minister told the media at the ceremony.

Senior security advisor for the Union government K Vijay Kumar, too, reached Sukma and participated in a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister and senior officers of CRPF and state police.

“We are assessing the situation. As of now, we have information of the Naxals suffering losses too, although we haven’t recovered bodies,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Governor Anusuya Uike on Monday visited the 15 security personnel who were injured in the attack and are now at a private hospital in Raipur.

Following the incident, two Superintendents of Police were posted in Bijapur and Sukma as supporting officers for a short term. K L Dhruv, a former SP at Bijapur, has been asked to support the Bijapur SP and Jitendra Shukla, who is former SP, Sukma, has been asked to support the current Sukma SP. Sources said the two officers have a keen understanding of Maoist operations.

