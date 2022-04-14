scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Maoist-affected areas in focus, Bhupesh Baghel meets Amit Shah with list of demands

He met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday and handed him over a charter of demands, including continuation of special assistance given to seven districts affected by Left-wing extremism.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi, Raipur |
April 14, 2022 2:35:05 am
Baghel with Shah in New Delhi. Twitter/@ChhattisgarhCMO

With Assembly elections a little over one-and-a-half years away, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seems to be focussing more on developmental initiatives in the Maoist-affected areas. He met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday and handed him over a charter of demands, including continuation of special assistance given to seven districts affected by Left-wing extremism.

He also discussed the impact of GST on resources of the state but his stress was on infrastructure development in Maoist-affected districts — expansion of road network, livelihood development and development of banks. He urged Shah to take steps to increase communication facility in Maoist-affected areas, deployment of two more battalions of CRPF in Bastar and formation of a special ‘Bastariya Battalion’.

He told Shah that the state was in need of 13 additional battalions of central paramilitary forces to set up a forward launching base camp to address the around 6,800-km security vacuum in Abujhmad and Indravati National Park.

