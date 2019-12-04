Many states yet to utilise Nirbhaya Funds, govt figures show

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, five states — Maharashtra, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Meghalaya — have not utilised any of the funds released to them by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to implement schemes to enhance the safety of women in their states. Daman and Diu also did not utilise its MHA funds.

The funds had been released under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme, a Rs 3,100-crore corpus set up and announced in the 2013 Union budget by then finance minister P Chidambaram.

While the Nirbhaya Fund envisages dedicated budgets for infrastructure and technology development by various ministries aimed at enhancing the security of women, the WCD Ministry is the nodal agency for the disbursement of these funds.

Central ministries and departments as well as state governments and agencies submit proposals to the WCD Ministry, which sanctions the funds. The figures for the utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund were tabled in the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

Delhi has utilised only Rs 1941.57 lakh of the Rs 39,090.12 lakh allotted to it — the highest allotment made by the ministry to any state.

Telangana, where the rape and murder of a veterinarian last week led to a national uproar, utilised a meagre Rs 419 lakh of the Rs 10,351.88 lakh allotted to it to put in place measures for women’s safety.

None of the funds allotted by the Department of Justice to 11 states have been used. The DoJ had released funds to Jharkhand (Rs 495 lakh), Karnataka (Rs 697.5 lakh), Kerala (Rs 630 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 1507.5 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 3105 lakh), Manipur (Rs 67.5 lakh), Nagaland (Rs 33.75 lakh), Odisha (Rs 540 lakh), Rajasthan (Rs 585 lakh), Tripura (Rs 101.25 lakh) and Uttarakhand (Rs 135 lakh).

Seven states — Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Uttarakhand — have not utilised any of the funds released by the WCD Ministry.