Many states extend lockdown, some announce relaxations

On a day India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, several states announced a few relaxations while many have extended the lockdown measures. Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, have extended the restrictions, while some such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced relaxations. The Indian Express takes a look at some of the states and UTs:

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced extension of the lockdown until June 15, explaining that the number of Covid patients in the state remains high despite the declining number of fresh cases. He said many parts of the state, especially in rural areas, continue to see high number of cases, and there would be a tightening of restrictions in these places. Places where positivity rate has dropped below 10%, including Mumbai, could see some relaxations. Thackeray also indicated that the state plans to resume vaccinations soon for the 18-44 years age group.

Uttar Pradesh: UP government decided to ease restrictions in 55 districts where active cases have dropped below 600. Weekend curfew and night curfew across the state will continue as before. Stricter curbs will be imposed in 20 districts, including Lucknow, which still have more than the minimum threshold in active cases. The new regulations will take effect from 7am Tuesday. As part of relaxations, markets and shops outside containment zones in districts with less than 600 active cases will be allowed to function from Monday to Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir: With the entire UT categorised under red or orange zones for Covid containment, the administration on Sunday eased lockdown guidelines, allowing various activities subject to certain restrictions from Monday. Barber shops, saloons and liquor shops are allowed to open for three days a week, except Saturdays and Sundays. Standalone shops of all types, outdoor bazaars and shopping complexes will open on alternate days or on a rotation system, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Telangana: The state Cabinet extended lockdown by another 10 days from Monday, with relaxations from 6 am to 1 pm every day, a statement from CM’s office said, PTI reports.

Odisha: Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the lockdown has been extended by 16 more days, till June 17, in the state and is primarily aimed at “restricting movement of people and not goods”, PTI reports.

Haryana: The lockdown in Haryana has been extended till June 7, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday, while also announcing relaxations for shopping malls and shops. Schools, colleges and ITIs will continue to remain shut.

Sikkim: The state on Sunday extended statewide lockdown for another week un til June 7 amid the surge in cases, PTI reports.