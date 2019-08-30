Many PoK provinces want to be part of India: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said many provinces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) want to be part of India, and Pakistan can’t hold them back for long at gunpoint.

“If a lot of oppression is observed (in PoK), then India will have to take note of it. The Indian Army might need to do something similar to the action they had taken against East Pakistan for the creation of Bangladesh,” said an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial further said that if Pakistan wants peace and happiness, the Kashmir issues need to be resolved completely. The Sena also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with US President Donald Trump. “Modi said there is no need for the US to intervene in the Kashmir matter and we will resolve it.

Modi has given message not only to Pakistan but t the world that there is n need for others to pok their nose in Kashmir issue,” it added.

“After the removal of Article 370 and making it (Jammu and Kashmir) union territories, it has been said that Pakistan will get angry and will do this or that thing. This illusion has been created in our country for many years but the government has brought our country out of this illusion. Not even single leaf of tree moved in Pakistan,” added the editorial.

NCP legislator meets Sena chief NCP legislator Avdhut Tatkare, nephew of NCP leader and MP Sunil Tatkare, met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Sena sources said he would join the party soon.

“I will take the decision in two days after discussion with activists,” said Tatkare, a legislator from Shrivardhan in Raigad district.