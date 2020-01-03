Many of those who study in mission schools go abroad and eat beef: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh. (File) Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh. (File)

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Thursday said Bhagavad Gita shlokas should be recited in schools and added that children who study at missionary schools go abroad and start eating beef.

Speaking at a religious function in Begusarai, he said,”… There must be recital of one shoka from the Gita in schools…we send our child to a mission school, he clears IIT… and becomes doctor, engineer, collector or SP. But when he goes abroad, most of them start eating beef. It is because we did not give him “sanskar” and “sanskriti. We are happy with his package but we fail to give him the teachings to become Shravan Kumar.”

He said a random survey of 100 households had found that only 15 households had copies of Hanuman Chalisa and even fewer households had Bhagvad Gita and Ramayana. The Union minister said private schools should start recital of Gita and Hanuman Chalisa. “If we start at government schools, we would be accused of saffronisation,” the minister said.

At a press meet later, Singh alleged that protests against the NRC and the new citizenship law were “sponsored” by a “Pakistan organisation”.

