Many migrants sending requests to come back, says Ludhiana police

AFTER SENDING OVER 100 trains and several buses from Ludhiana with migrant workers to their home states, the state’s industrial hub now seems to be getting requests from migrants who want to come to the city for work.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said: “I am now getting requests from many persons who from Bihar and UP who want to come back to work in Punjab. Special trains are starting from June 1, I will suggest to them to book their seat and come back, After they reach Ludhiana railway station, we will drop them to their vehras (common settlements) and help them in reaching their factory on day one. We will try to help them as much as we can as already we are committed to help them.”

Ludhiana DC Pardeep Agarwal added, “We are sending 12 trains daily from Ludhiana and soon one train will go daily from Doraha. As normal life has started again, we are happy to see that so many migrant workers have changed their mind on going back and have got busy on their ‘karambhoomi’.”

Ludhiana industrialists, meanwhile, have also appealed to Punjab government to help in bringing back the workers who are keen to join work and are stuck in UP or Bihar.

Rahul Ahuja, CII Punjab chairman said, “Apart from trains, now buses are also going to drop them , hence we are asking government to bring back those workers in the buses who are willing to work in Punjab and are contacting us. We can make a database and can handover to the government. Otherwise as well, buses are coming vacant. Many of our workers had gone to their home states, the day PM announced Janta Curfew, while many had somehow reached within the first week of lockdown. They are already stuck in their home states for more than 2 months now.”

