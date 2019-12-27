Many doubts on dept merger move, Railway Board chief tries to allay fears

Many participating officers said they were given to understand that this outreach by the Railway Board, and possibly also by the minister in future, will continue. Many participating officers said they were given to understand that this outreach by the Railway Board, and possibly also by the minister in future, will continue.

Several Railway officers spoke up against the proposed merger of services at a video conference with Railway Board chairman V K Yadav and other Board members held on Thursday.

The conference was held to get a sense of the effect of the massive administrative restructuring announced by the Cabinet earlier this week on officers across the organisation.

EXPLAINED Need to address worries The move seems to have taken officers down the ranks by surprise, and a large section of bureaucracy is apprehensive about their future, most of them civil servants. If the merger does not address these concerns, the big move runs the risk of turning against the very objective with which it was conceived.

Those who expressed apprehension about the move to merge all eight Group A railway services — five technical and three non-technical — were mostly from the civil services working in zonal units. Top officers in the fields belonging to engineering services either remained silent or supported the move.

Sources said some service-specific officers’ associations have informally started exploring legal options as well, although nothing has crystallised as yet.

In the video conference, addressed to Group A officers, most of them in mid-management to upper management in zones, Yadav is learnt to have sought to allay their misgivings about the sudden move and said that both seniority and promotion prospects of officers will be taken care of after the merger. He is also learnt to have said that merger of the existing services does not mean that an officer working in one department will be asked to do the job of his counterpart in another.

Many present at the meeting said the main point of contention was that once the services are merged, the engineering services would stand to gain more than the civil servants — Traffic, Accounts and Personnel — mainly due to the age disparity between the two; and that civil services cannot possibly be clubbed with engineering services.

An officer said, “Engineers usually join the service in early 20s, whereas civil servants generally join a few years later. So in the same year’s batch, the engineering officer would be a few years younger than his civil servant counterpart. If they are merged, several officers stand to lose their seniority and promotion prospects.”

This is a contention the organisation has said will be addressed through the government’s alternate mechanism of the Committee of Secretaries and Group of Ministers.

Yadav told The Indian Express: “As per DoPT rules, if you are a topper in your batch and I am a topper in my batch, then the older among the two of us gets promotion. We will follow something similar. There is no need for anyone to worry. I am going to say this to young officers.”

An officer from an Engineering service told The Indian Express that civil servants’ apprehensions are unfounded. “After 15-20 years, every officer has enough experience to get the work done in any department. As an engineer, my job is mainly managerial in nature, which involves decision-making and running a team. It is not strictly technical. Look at heavy engineering organisations, for instance. Many of them are headed by officers from civil services,” the officer said.

