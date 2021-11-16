Manu Bhandari — ‘She gave the Hindi literary world pragmatic, bold heroines’

ONE OF the main architects of the ‘Nayi Kahaani’ movement that dominated Hindi literature in a newly independent India, Mannu Bhandari’s novels, Aapka Bunty, Mahabhoj and stories such as Ek Plate Sailab, Teen Nigahon Ki Ek Tasvir, Trishanku, and Aankhon Dekha Jhooth, spoke about a new India that was dealing with an emerging middle class and individualism.

Bhandari, on whose stories popular films Rajnigandha (1974) and Swami (1977) were based, passed away on Monday in Gurgaon. She was 90. She is survived by her daughter Rachana Yadav. Born in Madhya Pradesh in 1931, Bhandari grew up in a literary household in Ajmer. Her father Sukhsampat Rai was a freedom fighter who put together one of the first English to Hindi and English to Marathi dictionaries. Bhandari penned her first individual literary work in 1957, the story Main Haar Gayi. Earlier, she had worked on a novel Ek Inch Muskaan, with her husband, fellow writer Rajendra Yadav.

“What one needs to remember is that Mannu Bhandari gave the Hindi literary world heroines that were pragmatic and bold at the same time…This in the 60-70s, when Bhandari was writing, this was very new. We had never seen or heard of such heroines before,” said Hindi novelist Prabhat Ranjan.

Bhandari studied at Calcutta University and went on to get a masters degree in Hindi Literature from Banaras Hindu University. She started her career as a Hindi teacher at Kolkata’s Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan and later taught Hindi literature at Miranda House, Delhi University, till 1991.

Bhandari was married to editor Rajendra Yadav, a literary stalwart himself, but stood out on her own. In her introduction of The Best of Mannu Bhandari: The Wise Woman and Other Stories (2021, Roli Books), translated from Hindi by Vidya Pradhan, writer Namita Gokhale says, “She was never flattened into the shadows by her husband’s fame and charisma, but resolutely pursued her own substantial writing career.”

“I knew her as an affectionate elder, who encouraged me, not just as a woman, but as a writer,” said author and journalist Mrinal Pande.