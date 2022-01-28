scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with southern states over high Covid figures

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the Covid situation and protocols in southern states on Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 11:30:22 am
Currently, Karnataka, which is reporting the maximum number of cases, is contributing 16.25% of the total active cases in the country.

A day after the Union Health Ministry highlighted that the four southern states — Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh — are among the top 10 in the country contributing the maximum number of active cases, officials said Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting Friday on the current situation in the states.

Significantly, while 27 districts in Karnataka are reporting positivity rates above 10 per cent, 14 in Kerala are recording figures above 10 per cent.

Thursday, the Union Health Ministry also said that Bangalore Urban and Chennai are among the districts in southern India that are showing a decline in terms of the number of cases and positivity rates compared to last week. However, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala are recording a high number of cases.

