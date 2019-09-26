Mansa MLA who switched from AAP to Cong before LS polls booed at kabaddi tournament

Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had switched from AAP to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls — faced an awkward moment at a sports tournament in Fafre Bhai Ke village on Tuesday as the crowd hooted and called him ‘bikau’ while he was making a speech.

Manshahia had won in the 2017 elections as an AAP MLA but switched to Congress in April this year. He had been invited as chief guest to a kabaddi tournament Tuesday night. Before it began, Manshahia was called to speak on the occasion as over 5,000 people were seated in the stadium. When he began to speak, sections of the crowd started hooting, forcing the MLA to cut short his speech. Some people were heard using abusive language while others came on to the ground and started waving towards the stage, asking him to stop speaking.

In videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, it appeared as if the people chiding the MLA were drunk.

Nazar had won from Mansa constituency by over 20,000 votes as AAP MLA in 2017. He is a retired engineer from the power corporation department. His move to Congress was received well by people of the area. During his public meetings in the area to campaign for Congress candidate Amarinder Raja Warring, Nazar was questioned by the people on why he had “cheated” them by changing his party. Many had even taken to social media to express their anger. At that time, he had stated that he wanted the development of the area and hence joined Congress.

When contacted, Nazar said, “It was a night tournament and spectators wanted to see the match. They were excited about it and hence they wanted speeches to end soon. It appears that a few were drunk as well. At the same time…sometimes, anti-party people also spoil the show intentionally. Otherwise, I have an office in Mansa town and people come to me to work on a daily basis. The village panchayat had invited me as chief guest. Village panchayats are with me. If a handful of people create a nuisance, it does not mean that people are against me.”

Nazar was talking about the importance of sports and urging people to stay away from drugs when the jeering began.

While Nazar has submitted his resignation as AAP MLA to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, it has not been accepted yet. Though he is an AAP MLA on paper as his resignation has not been accepted, he works for the Congress. “I am getting works done in the area,” he said.