Man’s headless body found near Punjab CM’s farmhouse at Siswan

A headless body of a 42-year-old man was found near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh on Sunday. The police teams were looking for the head of the victim till the filing of this report.

The Mullanpur Garibdas police filed a case of murder against three accused in connection with the matter. Officials said two persons accused of the murder, Desh Raj and Satnam Singh, residents of Parol village, have been arrested. The third accused, Desh Raj of Naggal village, is yet to be arrested.

The victim has been identified as Sucha Singh, a resident of Naggal village. He was into the business of selling goats.

Police officials said that incident took place when the victim and the accused were drinking at a farmhouse located near the CM’s residence. Reportedly, the victim had to pay around Rs. 60,000 to one of the accused.

Sucha Singh’s neighbour Karnail Singh Bubby told The Indian Express that Sucha had been missing from his home since June 12 and after failing to locate the victim, his family had lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Mullanpur police.

“Sucha Singh has three children, two daughters and a son, he used to keep goats. He went missing on June 12. He was a respected man in the village and we had never seen him quarreling with anyone,” Bubby added.

Speaking further, Bubby said that around 11 am on Sunday, he came to know that a headless body was found near the CM’s residence in Siswan. “Sucha Singh’s family identified the body from the clothes,” he added.

Bubby told The Indian Express that Jagir Singh, a resident of Parol village had come to Sucha’s house and had taken him to his farmhouse, following which Sucha never returned.

The body was taken to Kharar Civil Hospital where the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Jagir Singh, Satnam Singh, both residents of Parol village and Desh Raj, a resident of Naggal village. “We arrested Desh Raj and Satnam Singh, and the third accused is still on the run,” the SSP added.

When asked about the motive of the murder, the SSP told The Indian Express that preliminary investigations have revealed that Sucha Singh had to repay a loan of Rs 60,000 to one of the accused, which was one of the causes of his muder.

“The victim had drank alcohol with the accused, following which they quarreled that turned violent, leading to the murder,” the SSP added.

The residents of Naggal village also raised questions over the security arrangements in the village and held a small protest demanding justice for the victim.