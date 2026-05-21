Manoj Parab, head of Goan party that promised revolution, quits citing dirty politics

In his resignation letter on Thursday, Parab acknowledged that as the party president, “maybe I failed to take necessary actions at the right time.” (Credits: Facebook/ Manoj Parab)

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) chief Manoj Parab on Thursday resigned as the party’s president, claiming to have “quit active politics forever”, citing “internal” rifts and “individual power-centric politics”.

In his resignation letter sent to the party’s general secretary, Parab said that nine years ago, they started a revolution with a dream to fight for Goa and for Goenkars. “Today, with a very heavy heart, I feel that the same revolution has turned into dirty politics. From internal politics to individual power-centric politics, all this has broken me from within,” he said.

The RGP, formally registered as a political party in November 2021, was born out of a five-year-old movement started by young Goans with the stated aim of “saving” Goa. The party sprang a surprise in the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state when it won a seat in its maiden attempt. The party, often dubbed ‘radical’ for using the ‘son of the soil’ and ‘insider-outsider’ card, which weighs heavily on the Goan voter, had contested in 38 of the 40 Assembly seats and won 9.96% of the vote.