Manoj Parab, head of Goan party that promised revolution, quits citing dirty politics

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) chief Manoj Parab on Thursday resigned as the party’s president, claiming to have “quit active politics forever”, citing “internal” rifts and “individual power-centric politics”.
In his resignation letter sent to the party’s general secretary, Parab said that nine years ago, they started a revolution with a dream to fight for Goa and for Goenkars. “Today, with a very heavy heart, I feel that the same revolution has turned into dirty politics. From internal politics to individual power-centric politics, all this has broken me from within,” he said.
The RGP, formally registered as a political party in November 2021, was born out of a five-year-old movement started by young Goans with the stated aim of “saving” Goa. The party sprang a surprise in the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state when it won a seat in its maiden attempt. The party, often dubbed ‘radical’ for using the ‘son of the soil’ and ‘insider-outsider’ card, which weighs heavily on the Goan voter, had contested in 38 of the 40 Assembly seats and won 9.96% of the vote.
In his resignation letter on Thursday, Parab acknowledged that as the party president, “maybe I failed to take necessary actions at the right time.”
“But one thing I can proudly say is that I gave my best to create leaders who could challenge the system and fight for Goa fearlessly. My dream was to see Goenkars fighting to save their villages and identity. This gives me satisfaction that the revolution, somewhere, has reached the hearts of the people.”
Parab’s resignation comes after weeks of simmering tension and discontent between two factions in the party.
In his letter, Parab alluded to a recent meeting of a faction of party members in Margao, accusing them of trying to “break” the party. “After… nine years of sacrifice, dedication, emotions and my whole life to this movement, seeing all this has shattered me from inside. Explanation, justification and clarification to everyone at every step in the last nine years has made me tired and exhausted. Today, I officially resign as the president of the Revolutionary Goans Party. I also resign as the founding member of the party and I quit active politics forever,” he said.
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“I am sorry that I could not take this ahead. My inner voice does not give me permission to play dirty politics,” he added.
Earlier, at a press conference in Panaji, Parab said he was taking responsibility for “failure to effectively handle and strengthen the party organisation”.
Parab, a founding member of the party, contested the 2022 election from two constituencies, Valpoi and Tivim, and lost in both seats.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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