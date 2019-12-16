Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File) Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File)

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next Chief of Army Staff helming the 1.3 million-strong force. He will succeed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who is due to retire on December 31 after a three-year stint.

Naravane is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army.

An alumnus of the Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Pune and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naravane was also the Eastern Army Commander of the Indian Army before taking charge as Vice Chief.

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane alumnus of the Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Pune and the National Defence Academy (NDA). (Source: ANI) Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane alumnus of the Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Pune and the National Defence Academy (NDA). (Source: ANI)

Besides the NDA, Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. His father is retired from the Indian Air Force while his mother was a writer and news broadcaster with the All Indian Radio in Pune and passed away last year.

Naravane is also a recipient of ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished), Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished services.

He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India’s defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years. He has also held key positions in active counter Counter Insurgency environment, both in North East and Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App