Manoj Malaviya interim DGP of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Tuesday vested in DG (Organisation), Manoj Malaviya, additional charge of the director general of polic. The government is yet to receive the shortlist of names for the post from DoPT, which comes under the PMO.

Malaviya, the seniormost IPS officer in state currently, was being considered a frontrunner for the job. His name does figure among the ones sent by the state for consideration by the DoPT.

According to sources, the state had sent a list of 21 names to the DoPT of which three are under consideration.