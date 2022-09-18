scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

‘Son of Bihar’s soil’: Tejashwi Yadav praises Manoj Bajpayee as actor meets Lalu Prasad

Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, enquired about Lalu Yadav's health and welfare.

bajpayee bihar yadavManoj Bajpayee with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: Tejashwi Yadav/ @yadavtejashwi/ Twitter)

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav at their residence on Saturday.

Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar’s West Champaran district, enquired about Lalu’s health and welfare, according to Tejashwi.

Calling Bajpayee a “son of Bihar’s soil”, Tejashwi said that he has made Bihar proud by making a name for himself in the film industry through talent and hard work.

Bajpayee was last seen in the Zee5 original film Dial 100 (2021). He has won several prestigious titles and awards, including the Padma Shri in 2019, and three National Film Awards.

