Manoj Akhare: Maratha stir will stop only when govt sets a specific deadline for quota law

The Maratha organisation had given enough time for the government to act, but it did not take it seriously. (Express Photo) The Maratha organisation had given enough time for the government to act, but it did not take it seriously. (Express Photo)

The Maratha agitation will not end until the state government announces a deadline for holding a special session of the state legislature to decide on a quota law, Manoj Akhare, president of the state unit of Sambhaji Brigade, one of the organisations under the Maratha Kranti Morcha talks to the Indian Express.

The state government has promised that it will soon bring in a reservation law that will stand the scrutiny of the court. Why are Maratha organisations continuing with the agitation?

The Maratha agitation will stop only when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces a deadline for convening the special session of the state legislature. The CM has made no such promise.

According to you, what promise should the Chief Minister make on the issue?

The CM should announce a month-long deadline, by which they plan to hold a special session of the House. The government should promise that a fool-proof law will be passed in the special session. But the government says a special session will be held only after the Backward Classes Commission submits its report, which is likely to take three months.

The report of the commission can be made available in a month’s time. We have spoken to members of the commission. They say there is a shortage of manpower and money to conduct the survey. If the government is serious about an early resolution of our demands, it should provide all possible assistance to the commission.

Do you feel that the government has not been serious about the getting an early report from the commission?

We believe the government has deliberately delayed the commission’s survey. Firstly, there was a delay in the appointment of the commission’s chairperson after the first one passed away. Secondly, the commission’s survey has been delayed at least twice as the government failed to provide financial help to the commission.

Does Maratha Kranti Morcha have no control over the current agitation?

It has slipped out of the hands of the leaders. Even leaders like Sharad Pawar… will not be able to stop the agitation. The youth’s anger is spilling over. The government is responsible for the current situation… it failed to act decisively. The Maratha organisation had given enough time for the government to act, but it did not take it seriously.

Why was no collective appeal made to stop the agitation?

We don’t justify any form of violence. We have been urging the agitators to adopt constitutional means. We have been urging the agitators not to end their lives or resort to other dangerous means. But they are refusing to heed our pleas. Now, it is up to the government to act with a concrete promise… it should declare a specific deadline for coming up with the reservation law.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App