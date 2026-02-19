Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal launches panel against BJP-backed candidates for Panaji municipal polls

The Congress will back Utpal Parrikar’s panel, Ami Panjekar, for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) election

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readPanajiFeb 19, 2026 12:19 AM IST
Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar, Panaji municipal polls, Panaji municipal elections, Ami Panjekar panel, Indian express news, current affairsUtpal Parrikar quit the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2022. He contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate and lost to Atanasio Monserrate of the BJP by 716 votes.
Make us preferred source on Google

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday launched an independent panel, Ami Panjekar (We the People of Panaji), and announced that it would compete against BJP-backed candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in Panaji.

The elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) are scheduled to be held on March 11. Revenue Minister and BJP MLA from Panaji, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, has been the dominant force in the administration, controlling the city’s civic body for several years. Though elections to municipal bodies in Goa are not held on party lines, Monserrate is likely to project his son Rohit, the incumbent CCP Mayor, as the face of the panel, which will be backed by the BJP.

The Ami Panjekar panel will lock horns against Rohit Monserrate.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Utpal Parrikar said the candidates in the panel would be announced in due course and that they would not be affiliated with any party.

“This will be a forum of independent individuals for this corporation election. The fundamental question facing the people of Panaji is to defeat Babush Monserrate, who has made his son the Mayor of Panaji. The kind of politics, money and muscle that has ruled Panaji, we are fighting against it. The fight is about good politics,” he said.

Parrikar said that when he contested the Assembly election in 2022 as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency, he nearly won. “Since the forum is independent, I am expecting even better support. We are taking forward an issue-driven and policy-based campaign, which will have a dialogue with the people of Panaji, like in the past,” he said.

The Ami Panjekar panel is also backed by former mayor Surendra Furtado of the Congress; Vaidehi Naik, a former mayor; and Dattaprasad Naik, who was earlier in the BJP.

Story continues below this ad

Utpal Parrikar quit the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2022. He contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate and lost to Atanasio Monserrate of the BJP by 716 votes.

Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said the Congress would be backing the Ami Panjekar panel for the CCP polls.

Patkar told the media, “After discussing with local leadership, we have decided to back the Ami Panjekar panel. The mayoral face of the panel will be Surendra Furtado, who is an executive member of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. It is a panel that has come together to defeat the BJP-backed panel.”

 

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement