Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal launches panel against BJP-backed candidates for Panaji municipal polls

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday launched an independent panel, Ami Panjekar (We the People of Panaji), and announced that it would compete against BJP-backed candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in Panaji.

The elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) are scheduled to be held on March 11. Revenue Minister and BJP MLA from Panaji, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, has been the dominant force in the administration, controlling the city’s civic body for several years. Though elections to municipal bodies in Goa are not held on party lines, Monserrate is likely to project his son Rohit, the incumbent CCP Mayor, as the face of the panel, which will be backed by the BJP.

The Ami Panjekar panel will lock horns against Rohit Monserrate.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Utpal Parrikar said the candidates in the panel would be announced in due course and that they would not be affiliated with any party.

“This will be a forum of independent individuals for this corporation election. The fundamental question facing the people of Panaji is to defeat Babush Monserrate, who has made his son the Mayor of Panaji. The kind of politics, money and muscle that has ruled Panaji, we are fighting against it. The fight is about good politics,” he said.

Parrikar said that when he contested the Assembly election in 2022 as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency, he nearly won. “Since the forum is independent, I am expecting even better support. We are taking forward an issue-driven and policy-based campaign, which will have a dialogue with the people of Panaji, like in the past,” he said.

The Ami Panjekar panel is also backed by former mayor Surendra Furtado of the Congress; Vaidehi Naik, a former mayor; and Dattaprasad Naik, who was earlier in the BJP.

Story continues below this ad

Utpal Parrikar quit the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2022. He contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate and lost to Atanasio Monserrate of the BJP by 716 votes.

Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said the Congress would be backing the Ami Panjekar panel for the CCP polls.

Patkar told the media, “After discussing with local leadership, we have decided to back the Ami Panjekar panel. The mayoral face of the panel will be Surendra Furtado, who is an executive member of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. It is a panel that has come together to defeat the BJP-backed panel.”