Manohar Parrikar visits Delhi for ‘routine medical review’

AILING GOA Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took a flight to New Delhi for a “routine medical review” at AIIMS. He is expected return to Goa Saturday evening.

In a statement issued late afternoon, the Chief Minister’s Office said the visit was “pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and State Legislative Assembly session”.

Earlier in the day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited Parrikar briefly in the Goa State Assembly Complex.

“I had just come to check and enquire about his health,” General Rawat said.

Parrikar has been suffering from pancreatic cancer and travelling between Goa and New Delhi for routine reviews since March 2018.

The winter session of the Assembly was postponed, with the budget session limited to three days due to his health condition.

On Wednesday, Parrikar read the budget speech with much discomfort. Through Thursday, Parrikar sat in the Assembly, tabled some Bills and took up a discussion on mining.