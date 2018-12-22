Parrikar trying to ‘blackmail’ PM Modi through Rafale deal to retain his chair as Goa CM: Jaipal Reddy

Suggesting that Manohar Parrikar was hiding information related to the purchase of Dassault Rafale fighter jets, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy has accused the Goa Chief Minister of “blackmailing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retain his chair. Before assuming charge as Goa CM, Parrikar had served as the Defence Minister in the Modi Cabinet.

Reddy, who was addressing the party’s concluding function of ‘Jan Akrosh’ Rally at Margao town in Goa on Friday, demanded Parrikar’s resignation and claimed that the BJP leader was sticking to the chief minister’s chair “like a leech”.

“He talks of morality, what morality is there of Mr Manohar Parrikar sticking to the chair like a leech,” Reddy said, in the presence of Congress leaders, including state chief Girish Chodankar, former Goa chief ministers Digambar Kamat, Ravi Naik, Francisco Sardinha, and others.

“I know he is in a position to blackmail PM Narendra Modi… Is he blackmailing PM to keep him in the chair as chief minister? We need to think about it,” he added.

The party has been holding ‘Jan Akrosh’ rallies across the state, demanding the “resumption” of governance in Goa while alleging that Parrikar’s health has affected the functioning of the administration.

Reacting to Reddy’s remarks, the BJP claimed that the Congress was trying in vain to raise the Rafale issue, for which the Modi government has received a clean chit from the Supreme Court. On December 14, the top court had dismissed all petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the deal.