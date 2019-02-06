Toggle Menu
Manohar Parrikar returns to Goa after treatment in Delhi

Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US in the last one year.

Parrikar returned after completing “scheduled medical review/check-up”, his office said in a statement.

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, returned to Goa Wednesday after undergoing a follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

He was flown to Delhi on January 31 after a three-day session of the Goa Assembly, where he presented the budget, ended.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives to present the State Budget in the Goa Legislative Assembly, in Panaji, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)

