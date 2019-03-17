Manohar Parrikar passes away: PM Modi calls him ‘true patriot, unparalleled leader’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and remembered him for his impeccable service to the nation.

In a series of tweets, Modi said Parrikar was a true patriot and an exceptional administrator who was admired by all. “Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress,” Modi said. Follow LIVE Updates here

“India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen,” he added.

Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63. Parrikar had been ailing for the last one year and had undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS, Delhi, and a private hospital in Mumbai. A condolence meeting for him will be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am on Monday.

He was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on September 15 last year and returned to Goa on October 14. Since then, he had been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula.

He was last seen in public at Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan earlier in February when BJP chief Amit Shah came to address the party. Since early this year, he had limited his public interactions and only travelled along with the medical staff of Goa Medical College.