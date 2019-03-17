Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. While his condition was believed to be stable this morning, the former defence minister breathed his last in the evening.

Born on December 13, 1955, in Goa’s Mapusa, Parrikar completed his schooling from Loyola High School and graduated from IIT-Bombay in metallurgical engineering in 1978. In 2001, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from his institute. After getting married to Medha Parrikar, the couple was blessed with two sons. However, in 2000, his wife died of cancer.

The political journey of the senior BJP leader involved several bumpy rides. His political career began in 1994 when he became an MLA in the Goa Assembly. He became the leader of opposition in 1999. In 2000, he became the chief minister of Goa and continued his term till 2002. In the same year, he was voted back for a second term.

Once the Defence Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Parrikar stepped down from his post after he won the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly election to become the chief minister. With the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent MLAs, Parrikar was heading a coalition government since 2017.