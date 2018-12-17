Manohar Parrikar makes rare appearance, visits two project sites

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar made a surprise visit to two projects Sunday – one in Panaji, and the other at the new Zuari bridge in south Goa. This came in the backdrop of the High Court of Bombay at Goa reserving its verdict on a petition seeking the health status of Parrikar.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office read, “Manohar Parrikar visited the construction site on the third Mandovi bridge and inspected the progress of work… CM later also inspected the ongoing works of the new Zuari bridge.”

The two projects also happen to be a BJP poll promise and the party’s flagship projects in Goa.

Parrikar has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and the Sunday visits were his first public appearances since October 14, when he returned from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Last week, the High Court heard a petition filed by a local politician on whether Parrikar is fit to conduct his constitutional obligations, with the petition even challenging administrative decisions taken since October.

On his part, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma has maintained that the CM reserves the right to his privacy, and that all constitutional obligations are currently undertaken by the CM.