CM Parrikar meets Goa officials at his residence, directs them to expedite pending works

A month after chairing his last meeting, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Saturday met the state government officers at his residence and directed them to speed up the pending works.

All the opposition parties have been calling for Parrikar’s resignation for quite some time following his inability to attend office due to his illness.

In the meeting, Parrikar took stock of various projects, which included construction of a third bridge on Mandovi river, an official told PTI.

“Parrikar has asked the officers to expedite the process to fill vacancies in various government departments and set up a deadline,” said the official from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The process of employment has been affected since the last nine months due to the chief minister’s prolonged absence from his office.

Parrikar also took stock of solid waste collection, discussed about the finance of different projects and all other dark areas that have arisen due to his absence and issued instructions to concerned officers.

The 62-year-old has been recovering from his illness at his residence after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on October 14. This was his second meeting with his officials after the first one on November 1 since his discharge.

(With inputs from PTI)