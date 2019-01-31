Manohar Parrikar hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Feel let down, never discussed Rafale deal

DENYING having made any mention of the Rafale fighter jet deal during the five-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, an upset Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday wrote an open letter and asked the Congress president not to use the “visit to an ailing person to feed political opportunities”.

Rahul had earlier said that Parrikar ostensibly told him he had no knowledge of the new Rafale deal.

On the deal, which the Congress president alleges involves corruption, Parrikar wrote, “The inter-government agreement and the procurement of Rafale are as per defence procurement procedure. I have said this before, and wish to reiterate it again in today’s context. The fighter aircraft are procured following all stated procedures, keeping national security as top priority,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Rahul had left for Kerala soon after meeting Parrikar at the Goa Assembly complex. In Kochi, Rahul, addressing party workers, said, “Former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar clearly stated that he had nothing to do with the deal orchestrated by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to help Ambani…”

Reacting to the statement, Parrikar on Wednesday wrote, “Without any prior information you called on me and enquired on my health condition…. (But) I feel let down that you used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything about/related to it. Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me.”

“Paying a courtesy visit and then stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gain has raised, in my mind, questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit itself,” Parrikar wrote, mentioning that he is fighting “a life-threatening illness” and that he was not aware that Rahul has “other intentions” from the visit.

Soon after Parrikar made the letter public, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted a copy of it and wrote, “Dear Rahul Gandhi, you showed how insensitive you are, by lying in the name of a person fighting a disease. The people of India are disgusted by your reckless behaviour.”

Earlier in the day, Goa’s Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho, speaking on behalf of the Cabinet, told the media, “When we extend civil courtesies to each other, we may belong to different political parties, it should remain at that. One should not get politics into it.”