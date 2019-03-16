Manohar Parrikar’s health condition stable: Goa CMO

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health condition continues to remain stable, the Chief Minister office informed Saturday amid reports in the media about his health concerns.

“With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health parameters continue to remain stable,” the CM office tweeted.

With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar‘s health parameters continues to remain stable. — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 16, 2019

Former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienker, who visited Parrikar today said that his health condition is stable. “His regular medical check-up is underway”, news agency ANI quoted him saying.

Earlier this month, the Goa CM underwent a medical check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was later allowed to go home.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and since then, has been treated in hospitals in Mumbai, New Delhi and New York.