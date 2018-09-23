Manohar Parrikar to continue as chief minister of Goa: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Manohar [parrikar will continue as Goa CM. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) Amit Shah said Manohar [parrikar will continue as Goa CM. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

Putting to rest the rumours surrounding appointment of a new chief minister in Goa, BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the state. However, changes in the cabinet are imminent.

“After discussion with the core team of the party in Goa, it has been decided that Manohar Parrikar will continue leading the state government. However, there will be changes in several departments and the Cabinet of the state government soon,” Amit Shah said on Twitter.

गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे। प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018

Earlier reports suggested that the BJP had launched efforts to find a replacement for Parrikar after the Congress, the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly, staked claim to power. On Wednesday, Shah held discussions with BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal and national joint secretary B L Santosh, followed by another meeting of key party leaders involved in the state. Shah had earlier deputed Ram Lal and Santosh to reach out to allies to resolve the leadership crisis in the coastal state.

However, the local party leaders were not happy with the news of a change in leadership. BJP leaders were learnt to have informed Ram Lal that they were not comfortable in handing over the entire leadership to an ally in a small state, especially since most portfolios are still with the CM.

The Congress had Monday urged the Governor not to dissolve the House and give it a chance to form the government. Congress leaders claimed that some of the parties supporting the BJP have been in touch with them. AICC in-charge of Goa A Chella Kumar told The Indian Express, “Whoever is the alliance partner of the BJP… they had given support only to Manohar Parrikar. When he is not in a position to discharge his duties, our demand is that send out this government and call us. We are the single largest party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App