Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, returns to Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday returned to his home state from New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for a pancreatic ailment. A statement from Parrikar’s personal secretary Rupesh Kamat said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister arrived back in Goa today evening. He is recovering and his Health parameters are stable. Line of treatment from AIIMS will be continued.”

Parrikar, 62, was on Sunday morning discharged from the AIIMS. He was flown in a special flight that landed on Sunday afternoon at the Dabolim airport and was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula near here in an ambulance. According to sources in the AIIMS, the Goa Chief Minister was in the morning shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a while after his condition deteriorated. But later, the administration decided to discharge him.

The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near here has made elaborate arrangements at his private residence with a team of doctors on standby to take care of his health.

Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US. He was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15.

On Friday, Parrikar met Goa BJP’s core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at AIIMS to discuss ways to ensure that the government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill-health. Leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the state.

The core committee is the BJP’s key decision-making body in Goa, comprising senior leaders like Parrikar, Union minister Shripad Naik and state party chief Vinay Tendulkar, among others.

Union minister Naik told reporters in Panaji earlier in the day that it is okay if Parrikar undergoes treatment in Goa but he needs to take rest. “There has been an improvement in his health compared to what it was when he was flown to AIIMS last month,” the AYUSH minister said. The minister also said he had met Parrikar on Friday.

Naik dismissed any possibility of dissolution of the Goa Assembly and expressed confidence that the Parrikar-led government will complete its five-year term.

Questions over the stability of the Goa government have been raised by the Opposition Congress because of Parrikar’s illness. In the 40-member Assembly, the government has the support of 23 MLAs.

These comprise 14 BJP MLAs, three each from the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) as well as three Independents. The Opposition Congress is the single largest party in the Assembly with 16 MLAs. — With PTI inputs

