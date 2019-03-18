Goa LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today; no consensus over new CM yethttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/manohar-parrikar-death-funeral-live-updates-goa-government-crisis-congress-bjp-chief-minister-5631226/
Goa LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today; no consensus over new CM yet
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar funeral Live News Updates: With the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the strength of 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly has been reduced to 36. A BJP MLA died last month, while two Congress members had resigned last year.
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar funeral Live News Updates: Hours after Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s death, political uncertainty in Goa continues as the BJP-led alliance could not reach a consensus over the next CM. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who reached Panaji Sunday night spoke to all the alliance partners and BJP MLAs to resolve the deadlock. While not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
The Congress, meanwhile, wrote a fresh letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, staked claim to the government. Adding that the alliance partners in the BJP-led government had agreed for a coalition only if Parrikar was heading the state, Congress wrote, “The BJP, therefore has no allies as of now.”
With the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the strength of 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly has been reduced to 36. BJP MLA Francis D’Souza died last month, while two Congress members had resigned last year.
Who are the front runners for the Goa CM post?
From BJP’s side — the MLAs are looking at two candidates — Speaker Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. While Sawant is known to be from the cadre and having seen as someone who had “ear of the chief minister”, and someone who was groomed by Parrikar himself, Rane is winning round one, after reports emerged that he has the support of Goa Forward and independent MLAs.
During a meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa. Vinay Tendulkar, state party president and Shripad Naik are the other names doing the rounds. Read more
Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains to be brought to the BJP office in Goa
Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains will be brought to the BJP office in Panaji shortly. They will be kept here for an hour before being taken to the Kala Academy to allow people to pay their last respects before his final journey. In the picture, preparations underway at the BJP headquarters in Panaji
Condolences pour in from across political spectrum
Tributes poured in from all quarters after President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced that Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. President Ram Nath Kovind’s condolence message, which was the first official confirmation about his death, described Parrikar as the “epitome of integrity and dedication in public life” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “an unparalleled leader, a true patriot and exceptional administrator."
"Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last," BJP chief Amit Shah wrote, calling Parrikar a "true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology." Union minister Nitin Gadkari, considered to be close to Parrikar, posted on Twitter: “I am speechless. Today, we have lost a person who always practised gentle and simple politics. My brother Manohar was truly the leader of every worker’s heart.”
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited Parrikar in Panaji, said on Twitter “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year (sic).”
My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.
Seven-Day mourning has been declared in Goa, following the demise of one of its tallest leaders Manohar Parrikar. All the state government offices, local autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, all educational institutions including aided institutions shall remain closed on March 18. High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state will also remain shut today
Cabinet meeting at 10 am today to condole the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
The Union Cabinet will meet at 10 am today to condole the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. A two-minute would be observed in his memory and a resolution would also be passed hailing Parrikar's contribution as a public figure, official sources said.
How are the numbers stacked in Goa Assembly?
The strength of the Goa Assembly is 40. Till yesterday it was 37 after the death of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. After Parrikar's death, the strength is now reduced to 36.
The Congress is currently the single-largest party in the state with 14 MLAs in the 40-member House. The BJP has 12 legislators and its government is supported by three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtra Gomantak Party, and three Independents. There is also a NCP MLA in the assembly. All the alliance partners had been clear for long that they would support only a government led by Parrikar.
In a boost to Congress, one of the BJP's MLA Pandurang Madkaikar is in the hospital and is unlikely to be able to come to the Assembly for a possible vote. This is the reason the Congress has been saying it has 14 MLAs to the BJP’s 11. Another BJP MLA, Speaker Sawant, has only a casting vote.
BJP's decision on CM post will be taken by 10 am: Vijay Tendulkar
Vinay Tendulkar, state party president — also a CM hopeful — said: “Decision will happen today morning. We will be giving a letter to the Governor. We do not have CM (Manohar Parrikar). We will have to visit his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to party office and then a decision will be taken. There is no problem about chief ministership. Other problems will be resolved by 10 am. We will go to governor after body is brought to BJP office,” he stressed
After Parrikar, BJP's ally wants want CM post
Till today morning, there is no clarity on what transpired in the BJP meeting helmed by Nitin Gadkari. While not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting inside, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa. “He said he has sacrificed many times by supporting the BJP. So he wants to become the chief minister, but BJP will not agree to that. That has to be worked out,” added Lobo.
Manohar Parrikar's final journey today, funeral procession to begin at 4pm
The four-time Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral today. Following his demise, the centre announced national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. A seven-day mourning period has been announced in Goa.
An official release from the CMO said his mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji for an hour from 9.30 am, after which they will be taken to Kala Academy for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession to Miramar will start at 4 pm, and the Antim Kriya will be performed at 5 pm.
BJP MLAs meet Nitin Gadkari, express their choice for CM post
Within hours of Manohar Parrikar’s demise, two meetings in separate settings began in the state where weeks of political uncertainty had just entered its widely anticipated final phase.
Their government’s future uncertain, BJP MLAs huddled in a hotel in the state capital, awaiting the arrival of Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari spoke to all the alliance partners and BJP MLAs, but the deadlock continues. The first round— there will be more— ended early hours of morning around 5 am, with every MLA emerging out after having expressed their options to Gadkari and party observer BL Santosh.
Welcome to The Indian Express' blog. Following Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death, Goa is left in a political turmoil. Both the BJP and Congress are keen to form a government in the state. While the Congress claims BJP has no numbers in the assembly now, the saffron party is in talks with its MLAs and alliance partners. Follow this space to track latest developments
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar lost a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer Sunday evening, breathing his last at his private residence in Dona Paula. Parrikar’s health worsened sharply Saturday, sending the BJP into a huddle, after which the party acknowledged that the “chances of his getting better are slim”.
The late chief minister will be accorded a state funeral on Monday. An official release from the CMO said his mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji for an hour from 9.30 am, after which they will be taken to Kala Academy for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession to Miramar will start at 4 pm, and the Antim Kriya will be performed at 5 pm.
The central government announced a day of national mourning on Monday. The national flag will fly at half mast in New Delhi and in the capitals of all states and Union Territories. The Union Cabinet will meet at 10 am on Monday to pay tribute to the leader. Goa announced seven days of mourning from Monday until March 24.
After Parrikar's death, the BJP-led government's future is uncertain in Goa, In the Congress, there were apprehensions that the BJP might try to impose President’s Rule on the state. In the BJP camp, there was talk of Speaker Pramod Sawant as a possible “interim chief minister” till such time as the party was able to take stock of numbers and figure out strategy.
