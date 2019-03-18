Goa LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today; no consensus over new CM yet

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar funeral Live News Updates: Hours after Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s death, political uncertainty in Goa continues as the BJP-led alliance could not reach a consensus over the next CM. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who reached Panaji Sunday night spoke to all the alliance partners and BJP MLAs to resolve the deadlock. While not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.

The Congress, meanwhile, wrote a fresh letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, staked claim to the government. Adding that the alliance partners in the BJP-led government had agreed for a coalition only if Parrikar was heading the state, Congress wrote, “The BJP, therefore has no allies as of now.”

With the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the strength of 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly has been reduced to 36. BJP MLA Francis D’Souza died last month, while two Congress members had resigned last year.

