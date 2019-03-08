Start probe into ‘missing’ Rafale papers from Parrikar, he had claimed they were with him: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday demanded that the probe on the leaked Rafale deal files must begin from Manohar Parrikar as the former Defence Minister earlier claimed that the files are in his possession, reported PTI. The Congress president’s remark comes hours after the Attorney General AG Venugopal’s claimed the Rafale documents were not stolen from the Defence Ministry but the petitioners in the application used “photocopies of the original” papers.

Advertising

“I am told that the opposition has alleged what was argued (in SC) was that files had been stolen from the Defence Ministry. This is wholly incorrect. The statement that files have been stolen is wholly incorrect,” Venugopal was quoted as saying by PTI. He said that what he meant in his submission was that the petitioners in the application used “photocopies of the original” papers, which were considered secret by the government.

Venugopal’s clarified his statements two days after the central government talked about using the Official Secrets Act and initiate “criminal action” against two publications which ran reports on the basis of these documents, and a lawyer.

Addressing the press Thursday, the Congress president had launched numerous jibes on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP central government. “Is sarkar ka kaam hai gayab karna (This government’s job is to make things disappear),” the party chief said. Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, Gandhi said: “Rafale files have disappeared like jobs for two crore youths, right price for farmers’ produce and promise to give Rs 15 lakh.”

Advertising

Venugopal, who made the statement Wednesday before a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, initially did not name the publications but later told “documents in the possession of The Hindu and ANI are stolen documents”.

(With inputs from PTI)