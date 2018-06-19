Manohar Parrikar makes first public appearance after return from US

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns to work. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns to work.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar chose June 18, Goa Revolution Day, to make his first public appearance after his return from the US, and reconfirmed his resolve to end the “struggle” faced by evacuee property holders at Mayem village, calling it a fight against colonial powers.

Parrikar, who has been recovering from a pancreatic ailment, chose his words carefully at his address at Azad Maidan here.

For years, a section of land at Mayem in North Goa has been owned by Portuguese nationals, with the land title still retained by them even as many Goans continue to get a provisional land ownership title from the state government. The issue has been the subject of one of the longest court battles in Goa.

“The struggle which began 72 years ago resulted in the liberation of Goa in 1961. I feel the fight is yet to be over,” said Parrikar. “The issue of Mayem is a part of this struggle and I am working to resolve it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App