Manohar Parrikar admitted to Goa Medical College for GI endoscopy

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was taken to Goa Medical College late Saturday night for upper GI endoscopy, and will remain under observation for a day, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. However, the CMO maintained that Parrikar’s condition is stable.

Advertising

“CM is under observation, there is nothing to worry or speculate. He will be here for a day. We have kept him in an isolated room, doctors wanted some tests done so he was brought in. He is a fighter. He should be back home a day after,” Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane said outside GMC hospital.

Parrikar, 63, had visited Delhi on January 31 for follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US in the last March 2018.

The CM had recently presented the state budget in the assembly. However, the budget session was reduced to three days due to his health conditions. Parrikar had read the budget speech with much discomfort.

(More details awaited)