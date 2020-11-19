To check smuggling and slaughter, Manohar Lal Khattar orders special cow task force in each district

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

To check cattle smuggling and their slaughter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday directed the official to constitute 11-member ‘Special Cow Task Force’ in each district.

The task force will include government and non-government members, including officers from police, animal husbandry and urban local bodies departments and five members from Haryana Gau Seva Ayog, gaurakshak committees and gau sevaks.

“The objective of setting up the task force is to collect information about cattle smuggling and slaughtering through ground-level informers and their intelligence network working across the state and further take prompt action following specific inputs received from such informers,” an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.

Khattar gave the directions while presiding over a meeting with Haryana Gau Seva Ayog chairman Sarwan Kumar Garg and officials of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.

The CM said the government will provide grants to all ‘gaushalas’ according to the proportion of productive and non-productive cattle.

“According to the resolution passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, gaushalas with less than 33 per cent of non-productive cattle will not be provided any grant; those with 33 to 50 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 100 per year per livestock. Gaushalas with 51 to 75 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 200 per year per livestock, while those with 76 to 99 per cent of non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 300 per year. The gaushalas with 100 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 400 per year per livestock,” the statement added.

The CM directed the Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog to prepare a detailed budget action plan as per these terms and conditions.

“Ensuring shelter is being provided to every destitute animal, the CM directed the officers concerned and the members of Gau Seva Ayog that every such animal found on the roads across the state should be verified and they be kept in the gaushalas. Besides this, data should also be prepared for the total number of animals including, productive, non-productive and destitute animals which are being presently kept in the gaushalas across the state. During the meeting, it was decided that the grant being given to the gaushalas will only be granted on the recommendations of Haryana Gau Seva Ayog. Besides this, the categories of productive and non-productive animals will be redefined along with fixing the electricity charges being charged from the gaushalas at the rate of Rs 2 per unit. Decision regarding providing Panchayat land to the new gaushalas at cheaper rates was also taken in the meeting”, the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd