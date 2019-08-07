Khattar on Sushma Swaraj demise: ‘Stateswoman, contribution to Haryana won’t be forgotten’

Political leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar describing her as an “astute stateswoman” whose “contributions for Haryana and India will never be forgotten”.

Expressing shock and sadness at her death, Khattar tweeted, “My deepest condolences to her bereaved family members and May God give her eternal peace”.

His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh tweeted, “…I will always remember her as a dynamic and sensitive leader with the ability to empathise with the common people…”

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated, “Tall leader, former Union minister and my sister Sushma Swaraj-ji’s death has left me shocked. She always fulfilled relationships outside the domain of politics…”

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated, “Today, India lost a great leader, the world lost an exemplary human being and I lost an elder sister. The void left by the passing of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji can never be filled.”

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Extremely shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden and untimely demise of our senior leader and former EAM, Smt Sushma Swaraj ji…”

K C Singh, former diplomat and strategic affairs expert, tweeted, “Terrible news. She was my junior at Law Department, Panjab University. We got along well during Vajpayee government but she never forgave me for lambasting her over Lalit Modi affair. Poor health and intrusive PMO kept her from shining as EAM but she became minister who cared for aam aadmi. RIP.”